Toronto, New York stock markets rise moderately; loonie falls

TORONTO — Stock indexes are showing a moderate gain this morning, with Toronto experiencing a broad-based advance.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.71 points to 15,678.65, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 69.84 points to 22,474.93. The S&P 500 index was up 5.88 points to 2,525.24 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 21.97 points to 6,517.93.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.90 cents US, down from Friday's average price of 80.13 cents US.

The November crude contract was down $1.48 to US$50.19 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$2.90 per mmBTU.