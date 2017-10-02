Two men charged after Toronto police seize nearly a million contraband cigarettes
Toronto police say two men are facing charges after more than 900,000 contraband cigarettes were seized in a raid.
Police say the Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team executed two search warrants on Thursday, including one at a storage unit in Markham, Ont.
Officers say they seized 907,000 unstamped cigarettes.
Two men were charged with trafficking in tobacco.
They are scheduled to appear in court next month.
