Canada looks to hit record vehicle sales in 2017 after strong September

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says it's looking increasingly likely that Canadians will buy more than two million vehicles this year after another record-setting month.

The consulting firm says September sales hit about 186,800 vehicles for a 7.7 per cent increase from the same month last year.

Last month's numbers brought total sales this year to 1.59 million, up 5.5 per cent from last year, with every month but April hitting a new record.

Ford retook the top spot from General Motors with 30,881 sales in the month compared with GM's 27,237 units sold, putting Ford about 14,000 units ahead of its chief rival for total sales so far this year.

Many brands with a smaller footprint in Canada saw double-digit sales gains in September, including a 50.5 per cent increase for Volkswagen, 32.3 per cent increase for Jaguar, and 24.1 per cent increase for Maserati.