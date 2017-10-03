Dramatic crash on the QEW sends eight to hospital, closes all lanes into Toronto
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that people involved in the crash were found in "different locations" strewn across the lanes.
A single vehicle rollover on the QEW at Guelph Line has sent eight people to hospital and also closed down all lanes leading into Toronto.
Emergency services responded to the scene of the accident around 2:30 p.m. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the Ontario Provincial Police said a minivan skidded across the lanes and “came to rest on its roof in the left lane,” leaving “debris all across the highway.”
Eight people have been rushed to hospital, two with critical and one with serious injuries. The injuries to the others are unknown as yet.
Several people were “ejected” from the vehicle during the accident and came to rest on the road, itself, in “different locations” across the highway, Schmidt said.
“That is obviously concerning for us,” he said, adding that the investigation into the crash would likely be lengthy.
Some of the possible factors at play the police are investigating include mechanical issues, human error, and whether seatbelts were used, he said.
One westbound lane of the QEW is getting by. But Schmidt said the best thing to do is avoid the area and get off the highway if possible. Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to contact police.
