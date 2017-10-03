Two men arrested in Rebel nightclub shooting deaths

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in a double shooting outside the Rebel nightclub early Sunday that left two other men dead.

Police found the victims at the scene, near Cherry and Polson Sts., around 3:10 a.m.. One man was pronounced dead on scene, and the other was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

On Tuesday, police formally identified the victims as Tyler McLean, 25, and Zemarai Khan Mohammed, 26. Mohammed was also known as Amir Jamal.

Police also said Abdirisaq Ali, 23, of Toronto, and Tanade Mohamed, 24, of Edmonton, had been arrested on charges of second-degree murder. They were scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Tuesday.

The arrests came after officers executed search warrants in the York Mills Rd. and DVP area on Monday, police said in a news release.

Friends and family of the victims were left reeling by the deaths. A Gofundme page raising money to ship Jamal’s body back to his family in Afghanistan called him “the most genuine and kind person.”

Adam Mahgoub, a friend of McLean, said he was “very well respected, very well liked.”

McLean was a promoter for the nightclub who had just returned from a vacation, according to a coworker. Jamal had been sending money back home to his family. The two men were friends.

The deaths are listed as Toronto’s 44th and 45th homicides this year.