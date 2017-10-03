Water taxi owners try to salvage soggy season by extending into fall

Toronto water taxi owners are hoping to make the most of a warmer fall after a soggy summer that saw their businesses take enormous hits.

This Halloween they're organizing Spooky Lagoon tours, which include a stop at a historic island lighthouse and scary stories told by one of the island's oldest residents

Luc Cote, owner of Tiki Taxi said after a "terrible" peak season where the islands were closed to the public for most of the summer due to flooding, he and the owner of Toronto Harbour Water Taxi and Water Taxi Now "kind of got together and we said we need to do something."

Cote estimates he did about 25 per cent of normal volume of rides for May, June and July, which are normally the busiest season for water taxis.

The tours cost $25 each. They feature a recording of Island resident Jimmy Jones recounting the tale of J.P. Radelmüller, a lighthouse keeper who was said to be murdered one night in the early 1800s.

"it's like you're getting stories from your grandpa," said Cote.

"J.P is probably Toronto's most famous ghost."

Water taxis aren't the only ones that lost money during the closure. The city lost about $5 million according to a report at the end of June from the manager of Parks, Forestry and Recreation, mostly from ferry revenue.

Centreville Amusemant park management told Torstar News Service in late July they'd lost more than $8 million in sales and more than $1 million in profits.

Taxi Now co-owner Thilan Sibera said he's extending weekend taxi rides for the time being and taking advantage of the warm fall to try to offset summer losses.

Not only did he lose regular customers during the closure, he also lost all fares from events that were cancelled due to flooding.

Although he couldn't put an exact number on how much of a hit he'd taken, Sibera said he's hoping to break even with the event and the fall rides.