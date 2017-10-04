Bill Clinton continues Canadian visit in Montreal today

TORONTO — Former U.S. president Bill Clinton continues his visit to Canada today with a stop in Montreal.

He will take part in a conversation with former prime minister Jean Chretien on the state of the Canada-U.S. relationship sponsored by the Canadian American Business Council.

Clinton was in Toronto on Tuesday night where he accepted an honorary doctorate from Nova Scotia's St. Francis Xavier University.

The university said in a news release that Clinton spoke about the state of global politics in his convocation address, saying people don't take the time to reach out and really see each other.

He called this the “culture of encounter” and asked people to choose between that and the “culture of resentment” that he says is dominating politics these days.

Clinton also participated in a discussion about leadership with former New Brunswick premier, Canadian ambassador to Washington, and university alumnus Frank McKenna

The university said Clinton noted he is the only American president to have visited Canada five times while in office and has visited Canada nearly 50 times since leaving office in 2001.

Once such visit was to Antigonish, N.S., in 2011 when he helped open the Frank McKenna Centre for Leadership.

Former American presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was also in Canada recently. She was in Toronto on Sept. 28 to promote her new book, "What Happened," in which she describes her loss in last year's election.