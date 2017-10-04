BMO hired to sell some Progress Energy assets, anchored by Deep Basin lands
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — BMO Capital Markets says it has been hired by Progress Energy to assist with the sale of production lands, gas plants and an extensive pipeline network in Alberta.
A sale of assets would be the latest retreat from Canada for Petronas, a Malaysian state-owned energy company that bought Progress Energy in 2012.
Petronas announced in July that it no longer planned to build a liquefied natural gas terminal in British Columbia due to changed market conditions.
BMO Capital's website says it's handling the sale of Progress Energy assets that produce the oil-equivalent of about 5,500 barrels per day, including natural gas.
It says the assets include Progress Energy's rights to about 400,000 gross acres in Alberta's Deep Basin region, other lands, and related assets such as three gas plants.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary school trustee candidate condemned for Edmonton attack comments: 'You are finished'
-
-
Driver charged after two men killed when car slams into parked van in Lower Sackville
-
Halifax cafe goes 'screen free,' sparks backlash on social media
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan