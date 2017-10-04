Former Toronto mayor David Miller joins climate change coalition

David Miller knows his new job as the North American director for C40 Cities will present unique challenges when it comes to fighting climate change.

"The critical issue at the moment is the fact that the U.S. administration doesn't accept the science and is not acting," he told Metro on Wednesday after it was announced the former Toronto mayor will join the group he chaired from 2008 to 2010.

"Mayors across North America are responding to that by demonstrating real actions to mitigate against climate change and help build better and more inclusive cities. My role is to help that coalition gain strength."

A long-time advocate for green jobs and sustainable urban economies, Miller will help spearhead climate-change initiatives from North American cities. He said it's encouraging to see cities taking the lead while federal governments "drag their feet."

Last August, Donald Trump's administration notified the United Nations that it would pull out of the Paris climate agreements unless the terms were changed to fit U.S. interests.

"There are a few people who still believe the earth is flat," Miller said jokingly, noting the important thing is to have a critical mass that continues the work of improving water, energy, transportation, cycling, parks and urban forests. "Because of those things, cities can make a huge difference. So you forge ahead."

Part of Miller's job will be to serve as C40 Cities' ambassador for inclusive climate action, a new role that seeks to co-ordinate efforts supporting low-income communities and bring them on board in the climate-change struggle.

Since 2013, Miller has acted as president and CEO of World Wildlife Fund Canada. The group has already started an internal process to find Miller's replacement.