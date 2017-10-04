Man in serious condition after shooting in Scarborough

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., Toronto police said they responded to a call for three to four gunshots fired in the Eglinton Avenue E., and Brimley Road area., said Toronto police spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

One male was transported to hospital with serious gunshot wounds, Cook said.

Witnesses told police that one male and two females were seen fleeing the scene with their faces covered.