News / Toronto

Man in serious condition after shooting in Scarborough

Witnesses told Toronto police that one male and two females were seen fleeing the scene with their faces covered Wednesday afternoon.

Police are investigating after a man was shot at Brimley and Eglinton.

John Hanley / For Torstar News Service

Police are investigating after a man was shot at Brimley and Eglinton.

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., Toronto police said they responded to a call for three to four gunshots fired in the Eglinton Avenue E., and Brimley Road area., said Toronto police spokesperson Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

One male was transported to hospital with serious gunshot wounds, Cook said.

Witnesses told police that one male and two females were seen fleeing the scene with their faces covered.

Police said they are canvassing the area and speaking to witnesses.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...