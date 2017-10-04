Pedestrian struck and killed near campus was York University student

A 24-year-old woman who was hit near York University Tuesday afternoon and since died was a student at the school.

She was hit by a driver on Sentinel Road south of Assiniboine Road, Const. Clinton Stibbe told Metro, and later died of her injuries.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that a member of the York University community, a student, died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle near the Keele Campus, late yesterday," reads a statement university president Rhonda Lenton sent to community members Wednesday.

The school is not releasing the name of the victim out of respect for the family, the statement says. The administration is working with Toronto Police, and has counselling services available for those who need them.

"On behalf of the entire York community, we extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends," it adds.

"We mourn this tragic loss of life together. "

The student is the 26th pedestrian to be killed on Toronto's streets this year, there were 28 killed this time last year and 43 total in 2016, according to Toronto Police. Pedestrian deaths have been increasing over the past five years.

The latest death comes as a renewed call goes to city council to speed up implementation of the city's road safety plan.