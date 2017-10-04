Playtex plastic plates, bowls pose choking hazard for children; recall announced
TORONTO — Playtex-branded plastic plates and bowls for children are being recalled after the distributor received four reports of choking in Canada.
No serious injury has been reported but Health Canada and Edgewell Personal Care Canada say consumers should stop using the products and return them for a refund.
They say the choking risk comes from a clear plastic coating that can peel or bubble from the surface of the plates or bowls.
The products feature brightly coloured designs and are sold separately or in sets with plastic cups and cutlery.
Further information is available through Health Canada at http://bit.ly/2yIDZeH
The products had been on the market in Canada since January 2010, with about 1.9 million units sold here and 3.6 million units distributed in the United States.
No incidents or injuries in the United States have been reported
