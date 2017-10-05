Morneau expects economic positivity to continue despite weak trade numbers
TORONTO — The Minister of Finance says he is pleased with Canada's economic situation even as the country's latest export figures dropped for the third straight month.
Bill Morneau met with private sector economists in Toronto this morning and says the consensus was that the economy is in a better place than would have been expected a year ago.
His comments come as August statistics show the country's trade deficit rose to $3.4 billion — about a billion dollars more than expected.
Overall exports declined for the third consecutive month to hit $43.6 billion.
Morneau says his message to exporters is that opportunity remains out there and he expects the economy to continue to be "in a positive situation".
