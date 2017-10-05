One dead, two injured after two collisions in five hour span on Toronto streets

A woman is dead, and two are seriously injured after two collisions in a five hour span overnight in Toronto.

The fatal injury occurred near York Mills and Don Mills Rds. after a hit and run. At around 11:10 p.m., a woman in her 60s was walking on the sidewalk when she was struck by a 2014 or 2015 blue Nissan Rogue, said Toronto Police Traffic Services spokesperson Const. Clint Stibbe.

Paramedics confirmed the woman had no vital signs when paramedics arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now searching for the vehicle. The identity of the driver remains unknown and the identity of the deceased woman has not been released.

About four hours later around 3:30 a.m., on Yonge St. north of Lawrence Ave., Toronto police said a man and a woman were struck by a vehicle as they were hailing a cab.

The woman suffered from life-threatening injuries while the man remains in serious but stable condition, said paramedics. Both people are in their 20s.

Police said the driver of the car remained at the scene. Investigators have shut down several blocks of Yonge St. in both directions just north of Lawrence Ave.