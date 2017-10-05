Raptors agree to four-year extension with Norman Powell: report
The 24-year-old guard has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $42 million deal to extend his stay in Toronto.
The Toronto Raptors have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with guard Norman Powell, according to a report.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says the deal is done and is worth a total of $42 million.
The 24-year-old role became increasingly important for the Raptors down the stretch last year and was set to become a restricted free agent after this season.
Powell was slotted into the starting lineup in Game 4 of the first round playoff matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. He went on to average 11.7 points and shoot 44 per cent from three in nine playoff games.
In his two seasons since being drafted in the second round by the Raptors, Powell has averaged 7.3 points per game.
He is expected to play a significant role with increased minutes this season.
