Fire that destroyed school playground structure deemed arson
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — An overnight fire at an east Toronto school playground has sparked an arson investigation.
Emergency crews were called to Norman Ingram Public School shortly before 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.
Police say a play structure was destroyed by the flames.
They are asking anyone who saw or heard suspicious activity around that time to come forward.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan