News / Toronto

Fire that destroyed school playground structure deemed arson

TORONTO — An overnight fire at an east Toronto school playground has sparked an arson investigation.

Emergency crews were called to Norman Ingram Public School shortly before 2 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Police say a play structure was destroyed by the flames.

They are asking anyone who saw or heard suspicious activity around that time to come forward. 

