News / Toronto

Metro Arts Challenge: Thanks for giving us such great art!

We asked our readers to trace their hands and let us feast our eyes on their best hand turkeys. You weren’t chicken about sharing your best work!

A group at the Surex Community Services’ Community Supports Program made these fab hand turkeys. We didn’t “bawk” at choosing their work as our favourite!

A group at the Surex Community Services’ Community Supports Program made these fab hand turkeys. We didn’t “bawk” at choosing their work as our favourite!

You traced your hands and created classic thanksgiving crafts. Here's this week's challenge winner and some fantastic runners-up.

CHALLENGE WINNER

A group of adults at the Surex Community Services' Community Supports Program made us these fabulous hand turkeys. We didn't "bawk" at choosing their work as our favourite.

Surex Community Services' Community Supports Program

RUNNERS UP

Beata Pokwap

José Gascón

The staff at the Veterinary Emergency Clinic have been making hand turkeys every fall for 10 years, reader Shannon Morrison told us.

Shannon Morrison & co

The staff at the Veterinary Emergency Clinic have been making hand turkeys every fall for 10 years, reader Shannon Morrison told us.

Related

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...