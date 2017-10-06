Metro Arts Challenge: Thanks for giving us such great art!
We asked our readers to trace their hands and let us feast our eyes on their best hand turkeys. You weren’t chicken about sharing your best work!
A
A
You traced your hands and created classic thanksgiving crafts. Here's this week's challenge winner and some fantastic runners-up.
CHALLENGE WINNER
A group of adults at the Surex Community Services' Community Supports Program made us these fabulous hand turkeys. We didn't "bawk" at choosing their work as our favourite.
RUNNERS UP
