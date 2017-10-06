Toronto police believe homicide victim was targeted

Toronto police say they believe a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday afternoon was “not a random attack.”

The shooting occurred outside a west-end apartment building (on Dixon Road near Islington Avenue) shortly before 3 p.m.

Paramedics say a male victim was found at the scene with gunshot injuries and later died in hospital.

Det. Sgt. Mike Patterson says he believes the unidentified victim was targeted and has appealed to any possible witnesses to come forward.