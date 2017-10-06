Toronto police believe homicide victim was targeted
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police say they believe a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday afternoon was “not a random attack.”
The shooting occurred outside a west-end apartment building (on Dixon Road near Islington Avenue) shortly before 3 p.m.
Paramedics say a male victim was found at the scene with gunshot injuries and later died in hospital.
Det. Sgt. Mike Patterson says he believes the unidentified victim was targeted and has appealed to any possible witnesses to come forward.
There was no immediate information about possible suspects. (CP24)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan