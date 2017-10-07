Ontario ticket takes Friday night's $31.3 million Lotto Max jackpot
TORONTO — A single ticket sold in Ontario has claimed the $31.3 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There was no immediate word on exactly where in the province the winning ticket was sold.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, Oct. 13 will be approximately $10 million.
