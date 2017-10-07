Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a motorcycle collision that left a man with serious injuries to his lower body in Toronto.
The Special Investigations Unit says the crash happened Thursday afternoon, when an officer with the Toronto Police attempted a traffic stop involving the motorcycle.
The agency says a short time later, on an off-ramp on the Don Valley Parkway, the motorcycle struck the back of a van.
The 46-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to hospital where it was determined he was seriously injured.
The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports of death, serious injury or sexual assault involving police.
The agency is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
