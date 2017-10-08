News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $12 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $12 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket sold in British Columbia.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Oct. 11 will be approximately $15 million.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...