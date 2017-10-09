Man shot dead in Etobicoke days after fatal shooting in the same area

One man is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in Etobicoke Sunday night.

Toronto police said they responded to a call at around 11:40 p.m. near Islington Ave. and Dixon Rd. near Kingsview Village School.

When police arrived they found an unconscious man who was critically injured and two other men who had serious but non life-threatening injuries. All three men were rushed to hospital, but the unconscious man later died.

The three victims were in their 20s, paramedics said.

The homicide team has taken over the investigation.

Police said they wouldn’t release more information about the victims until their families had been notified.

Another man was shot to death in the area in broad daylight last week.

Abdulkadir Bihi, 29, was found with gunshot wounds in a car near Dixon Rd. and Islington Ave. in the early afternoon Thursday.