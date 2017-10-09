One man dead, two others wounded in west end Toronto shooting
A
A
Share via Email
Toronto police say a triple shooting in the city's west end has left one man dead and two others wounded.
They say the shooting happened early Monday morning in a school parking lot.
Investigators confirmed that one man who was taken to hospital in critical condition had died of his injuries.
The two other men were believed to be in serious condition.
Police did not immediately release any names or possible suspect information. (CP24)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott
-
Views
Please, let’s not start talking about who’s going to win the 2018 Toronto mayoral election: Keenan