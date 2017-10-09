TTC worker dies of injuries after McCowan accident

A 50-year-old TTC worker has died of his injuries after he was pinned by a workcar at the McCowan Yard last Sunday.

Tom Dedes, a subway track maintenance worker, was off-loading equipment from a TTC pickup truck onto a workcar at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 1, according to a statement from the TTC.

After a locomotive began tugging the workcar, the tail end of it swung and pinned Dedes to the wall, the TTC said. He suffered “significant internal injuries” and was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital.

“On behalf of the entire TTC family, I send my deepest condolences to Tom’s parents and his partner, Gina, at this difficult time,” said TTC CEO Andy Byford in the statement.

Both the Ministry of Labour and the TTC are conducting separate investigations into what happened.