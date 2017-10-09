Two men, 19 and 20, charged with first-degree murder in death of Toronto man
Toronto police say two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man who was found shot in a vehicle.
Police say 29-year-old Abdulkadir Bihi of Toronto was found in the vehicle outside of an apartment building in the city's north end in the middle of the afternoon on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the torso.
Investigators issued an arrest warrant for two men in connection with the death, and police say the men turned themselves in on Sunday evening.
They say the men, aged 19 and 20, have both been charged with first-degree murder and were scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.
