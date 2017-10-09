Two murder suspects in Etobicoke shooting turn themselves in
Yahya Abdirahman Jama, 20, and Zayd Q. Chaudhry, 19, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Abdulkadir Bihi.
Two Toronto men who surrendered to police on Sunday night have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Abdulkadir Bihi.
Yahya Abdirahman Jama, 20, turned himself in at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Toronto Police Service. Zayd Q. Chaudhry, 19, surrendered about three hours later.
Toronto Police Det. Steve Henkel had previously told reporters that the two men “are considered to be armed and dangerous.”
Bihi was found inside a car that had crashed near Dixon Rd. and Islington Ave. W. in Etobicoke just before 3 p.m. on Thursday. He’d been shot several times.
Paramedics rushed him to hospital in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
With files from Annie Arnone
