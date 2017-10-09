What’s open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto
Government offices, libraries, post offices, banks and many stores will be closed.
Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, so here is a roundup of what’s open and closed on October 9.
WHAT'S CLOSED:
Government offices
Toronto Public Libraries
Canada Post
LCBO and the Beer Store
Banks
Schools, colleges and universities
Most malls: (Fairview Mall, Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale)
Most grocery stores
WHAT'S OPEN:
Malls:
Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Square One: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Promenade Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Food, drink:
Many locations of Fresh & Wild, The Kitchen Table, and Pusateri’s (call ahead to confirm)
Loblaws (60 Carlton St.): 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Metro (444 Yonge St.): 24 hours
Whole Foods (87 Avenue Rd.): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Most bottle shops around the city (call ahead to confirm)
Attractions:
Movie theatres
Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Royal Ontario Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CN Tower: 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Transit:
The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule Monday.
GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
