What’s open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto

Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, so here is a roundup of what’s open and closed on October 9.

WHAT'S CLOSED:

Government offices

Toronto Public Libraries

Canada Post

LCBO and the Beer Store

Banks

Schools, colleges and universities

Most malls: (Fairview Mall, Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale)

Most grocery stores

WHAT'S OPEN:

Malls:

Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Promenade Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food, drink:

Many locations of Fresh & Wild, The Kitchen Table, and Pusateri’s (call ahead to confirm)

Loblaws (60 Carlton St.): 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Metro (444 Yonge St.): 24 hours

Whole Foods (87 Avenue Rd.): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most bottle shops around the city (call ahead to confirm)

Attractions:

Movie theatres

Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Royal Ontario Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower: 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Transit:

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule Monday.