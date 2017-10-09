News / Toronto

What’s open and closed Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto

Government offices, libraries, post offices, banks and many stores will be closed.

The LCBO and Beer Store won't be open on holiday Monday, but many bottle shops around the city will be. Call ahead to confirm, just in case.

Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, so here is a roundup of what’s open and closed on October 9.

WHAT'S CLOSED:

Government offices

Toronto Public Libraries

Canada Post

LCBO and the Beer Store

Banks

Schools, colleges and universities

Most malls: (Fairview Mall, Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Sherway Gardens, Yorkdale)

Most grocery stores

WHAT'S OPEN:

Malls:

Eaton Centre: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Square One: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaughan Mills: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Premium Outlets: 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pacific Mall: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Promenade Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Food, drink:

Many locations of Fresh & Wild, The Kitchen Table, and Pusateri’s (call ahead to confirm)

Loblaws (60 Carlton St.): 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Metro (444 Yonge St.): 24 hours

Whole Foods (87 Avenue Rd.): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most bottle shops around the city (call ahead to confirm)

Attractions:

Movie theatres

Art Gallery of Ontario: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Royal Ontario Museum: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Hockey Hall of Fame: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower: 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Toronto Zoo: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Transit:

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule Monday.

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

