Police identify 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in East York park

A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Stan Wadlow Park over the weekend.

Isaiah Witt was found by officers after they were called to the playground at the East York park, near Cosburn and Woodbine Aves, at around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Witt was rushed to hospital without vital signs. He later died of a stab wound, police said. A second unnamed teenager was also stabbed and suffered serious injuries.

In a statement sent to parents and guardians, Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts principal Tom Lazarou described Witt as a very well-liked student who will be sorely missed by students and staff.

“He had a passion for fitness training and enjoyed playing the guitar. His peers describe him as outgoing, kind, caring and adorable. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” Lazarou said in the statement.

Police said four people were arrested. Two men — an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old — have been charged with second degree murder.

The names of the accused have not been released.

Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who was in Stan Wadlow Park around the time of the stabbing.