2 charged after teen's fatal stabbing in Toronto park over Thanksgiving weekend

TORONTO — Two men have been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old in a Toronto park.

Police say officers responded to a report of a stabbing in Stan Wadlow Park around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday.

They say a boy, identified as Isaiah Witt, was taken to hospital where he died from a stab wound.

Local media reports say Witt had been attending a so-called park party when he was attacked, but police have not commented on what kind of event was taking place.

Police say they arrested four people after the stabbing and have charged two.

They say an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are charged with second-degree murder.