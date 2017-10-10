Toronto looks to expand tree planting on private properties

Toronto is eyeing private property in its quest to increase the urban tree canopy.

A report heading to the city's parks and environment committee next week will detail a possible expansion of the partnership between the city and Local Enhancement and Appreciation of Forests (LEAF), offering more free trees on private property. Funding would be submitted to future budget planning as part of the city's Tree Planting Strategy.

The non-profit has operated in the GTA for 20 years, helping municipalities, school boards and private individuals plant and take care of trees. But it was only last year that council approved a partial grant of $50,000 for LEAF to help with private property plantings, tree maintenance and educational outreach programs. The grant was increased to $100,000 in 2017.

"We've been running this program through small grants patched from here and there, so I'm really excited that there's the will on council to support efforts on private property for tree canopy," said LEAF's executive director Janet McKay.

"Most municipalities are finding that private property offers the most potential in terms of new planting space," she said, noting Toronto has done "a great job" of planting on public spaces through its street tree-planting programs.

Private properties such as backyards and greenspace at multi-unit residential buildings offer significant advantages, said McKay: There's more soil, fewer stresses from utilities overhead and underground and a lower chance of vandalism.

The city's goal is to achieve 40 per cent tree canopy, but the city's coverage currently stands at about 27 per cent.

In addition to providing free trees, McKay said a big part of the expansion would focus on caring for the existing tree population by providing residents with skills and information.

"We don't want to compromise quality for quantity," she said. "We have a long way to go, but I think that protecting what we have is very important. We have an amazing amount of canopy already, and if we're losing that we won't necessarily be able to make it up with new planting."

LEAF at glance:

• In 2016, LEAF helped plant 275 trees and 500 shrubs on private properties.