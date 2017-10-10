Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of a man in Markham
The man was pronounced dead after he was taken to hospital without vital signs. Police later tweeted a picture of a U-Haul spotted in the area, and say they are seeking information about it.
A 30-year-old man has been pronounced dead after he was taken to hospital without vital signs.
York Regional Police said they received reports just before 5 p.m. Monday that a man was lying unconscious on Stirling Cres. near Denison St. and Aldergrove Dr.
The man was injured and taken to hospital without vital signs, according to York Region paramedics.
Police said they received calls that there was a hit-and-run, but are now saying the cause of death has yet to be determined.
“Initially we were investigating this as a hit-and-run but then there were developments that a hit-and-run might not have happened,” said Staff Sgt. Greg Williams.
Police said the man’s death is being considered suspicious and that the major collisions and homicide units are investigating. A picture of a U-Haul spotted in the area of Stirling Cres. was later tweeted by police, who say they are seeking information on the vehicle.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
