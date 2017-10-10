Good Samaritan gives Syrian family new start after fire destroys their home

In the space of three days, a family of Syrian refugees who lost everything in a house fire has ridden an emotional roller-coaster, experiencing everything from frightening tragedy to overwhelming gratitude for the kindness of strangers.

On Sunday morning, Khaled Alawad did not know where to turn. “I have lost myself,” he said in an interview as he surveyed the scorched remains of his Mississauga townhome.

On Sunday night, local businessman Alex Haditaghi heard about Alawad’s plight. Deeply moved, Haditaghi, who came to Canada as a refugee from Iran in 1988, called the Star to say he would offer the family of five an apartment, rent-free for a year, in one of his North York buildings.

On Monday morning, Alawad, his wife and three children met their benefactor for the first time outside an apartment building on Sheppard Ave.

Haditaghi greeted the family, who were dressed in clothes donated by a friend, shaking their hands as he listed the reasons North York is a great place to live — it’s a family-oriented and multicultural area, close to schools and shopping, and close to the subway — before leading them indoors to choose an apartment.

He showed Alawad and his family a couple of options before they decided on a two-bedroom, second-floor unit with a balcony. While the apartment is small for a family of five and in need of some repairs, Haditaghi promised to have it cleaned, painted and furnished within a week. He’s also arranged for the family to have a free membership to the local YMCA.

While their parents beamed happily, the Alawad children rhymed off the apartment’s most enticing features.

“The balcony … outside, the environment is really nice,” said Odai, 11. “And there are a lot of plugs, so I could charge my stuff.”

Nine-year-old Marina said, “I like to live in buildings better than townhouses because like I hate stairs.

Mera, 4, didn’t say much, but seemed to enjoy running in circles around the living room.

The family will move in as soon as the unit is ready — by the end of this week, Haditaghi hopes.

He said he decided to reach out to them after reading in the Star about the family’s ordeal: the Saturday morning fire that claimed their home, all their belongings and documents, and the unsettling incident that preceded it.

Alawad initially suspected his family had been targeted after a man came to his home on Friday and argued with him about a bike that he said was his. The man then allegedly tried to break into the home. A man has been arrested in that incident, although police stress they are making no connection between that and the fire the next day.

The blaze is being investigated by the fire marshal’s office, police said Monday. In the meantime the family is staying with a friend.

“I know what it feels like not to have anything,” Haditaghi said. “My family was refugees and I know what it feels like to be a refugee and be homeless.”

Haditaghi, who once donated 1,400 turkeys to the Scott Mission, said he sees it as his duty to “help other humans.”

“I promise, these young kids … someday they’re going to do it for the next generation,” he said.

Haditaghi was 12 — just a year older than Alawad’s son, Odai, is now — when he came to Canada with his family in 1988.

He said his family spent the first three months living in a shelter. When they finally got a place of their own, they had no money for furniture.

“People were good to us,” he said, as he assured the Alawads: “You’ll be OK.”

Sure enough, people have stepped up to help the Syrian family as well. A GoFundMe page launched on Saturday, asking for help to rebuild their lives after the fire, had already surpassed its goal of $20,000 as of Monday.

Alawad is hopeful that his new home, closer to the city centre, will make it easier to find work. A petroleum engineer, he has 13 years of experience working in Abu Dhabi and Syria. While he’s had interviews since moving to Canada, he hasn’t found a job yet, and has been told it’s because he doesn’t have any Canadian experience.

Haditaghi has heard similar tales about the challenges refugees face finding work in their fields. His own mother was a teacher who wound up cleaning windows. Today, he knows a doctor from Syria who drives an Uber.

But he remains optimistic that things will work out for the Alawads.