Fraser Institute: OSFI's proposed mortgage stress test is unnecessary, harmful

TORONTO — A prominent Canadian think tank has come out against requiring a new stress test for all uninsured mortgages.

A Fraser Institute study published Wednesday argues that it's unnecessary to impose the stress test on "financially sound" home buyers.

The study's author also argues the proposed stress test "will do more harm than good" by limiting access to mortgages for some homebuyers.

The think tank's study is being published as the federal Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions finalizes new lending guidelines.

The head OSFI has said that Canada's banking regulator wants to reduce the risk of mortgage defaults because of high levels of household debt.