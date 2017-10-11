News / Toronto

Netflix turning Toronto restaurants into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for Riverdale return

Temporary milkshake shops are popping up across Canada to mark the second season of the popular show, and Toronto will be home to a couple of them.

Riverdale returns to Netflix October 11.

Two Toronto restaurants will go undercover as Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for a few hours this week to celebrate the second season of the popular Netflix series, Riverdale.

The milkshake shop was featured prominently in the Archie comics series, which inspired the gritty on-screen adaptation that premiered earlier this year.

Here's what you need to know if you want to cozy up in on of the booths and grab a bite to eat.

Fran's Restaurant on College

Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

20 College St.

Google Maps

The Lakeview

Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

1132 Dundas St. W.

Google Maps

Season two kicks off on Netflix on Oct. 11. Its premiere episode is called "Chapter Fourteen: A Kiss Before Dying."

