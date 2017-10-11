Netflix turning Toronto restaurants into Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for Riverdale return

Two Toronto restaurants will go undercover as Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe for a few hours this week to celebrate the second season of the popular Netflix series, Riverdale.

The milkshake shop was featured prominently in the Archie comics series, which inspired the gritty on-screen adaptation that premiered earlier this year.

Here's what you need to know if you want to cozy up in on of the booths and grab a bite to eat.

Fran's Restaurant on College

Thursday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

20 College St.

The Lakeview

Friday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

1132 Dundas St. W.