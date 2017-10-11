News / Toronto

Rain in the forecast for Toronto this week

Environment Canada says there will be a chance of showers every day this week.

Umbrellas are a must for the work and school commute this week.

Pack an umbrella on your way to work this week.

Rainy conditions seem to be the only constant on the city’s weather forecast for the remainder of the week.

The steady rainfall will be coupled with temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.

A 60 per cent chance of showers is expected Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada. And a 30 per cent chance of showers is anticipated for Friday, with a high of 21 C, followed by increased percentages of precipitation until Sunday.

The weekend is expected to be mild, with highs of 20 C on Saturday and 23 C on Sunday, with light rain in the forecast.

