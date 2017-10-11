Teen, 15, and alleged getaway driver, 30, arrested in 10 bank robberies

A 15-year-old boy and his 30-year-old alleged getaway driver have been arrested following a string of 10 bank robberies over a two-month period, Toronto police said Wednesday.

The holdups happened at banks in Etobicoke and northwest Toronto between Aug. 10 and Oct. 6, police said. Investigators allege the teen, wearing sunglasses and a hoodie, approached bank tellers with a note demanding cash and saying he had a gun.

The pair was arrested Oct. 6, the same day police allege they committed two bank robberies in just over an hour.

The first that day happened at 11:40 a.m. at Jane St. and St. Clair Ave. W, in the Runnymede area, while the second happened at 12:48 p.m. at Lakeshore Blvd. W. and Mimico Ave. in Etobicoke.

The other holdups happened in the mid-morning or afternoon hours, police said.

In August, police allege the pair committed four robberies — at Kipling Ave. and Rexdale Blvd. on Aug. 10, at Weston Rd. and Finch Ave. W. on Aug. 17, at Avenue Rd. and Lawrence Ave. W. on Aug. 22 and at Weston Rd. and Eglinton Ave. W. on Aug. 31.

The next holdup happened the day after, on Sept. 1, near Allen and Rimrock Rds. Another took place Sept. 10 near St. Clair Ave. W and Oakwood Ave.

On Sept. 19, police allege the pair committed two robberies, again in the span of an hour. One happened at St. Clair Ave. W. and Lansdowne Ave. at 10:57 a.m., while the next took place near Eglinton Ave. W. and Marlee Ave. at 11:50 a.m.

The 15-year-old has been charged with 10 counts of disguise with intent to commit a crime and 10 counts of robbery. Leonard Peralta, 30, was charged with dangerous driving and 10 counts of robbery.