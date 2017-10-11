What you need to know about the Bloor Bike lanes

In August 2016 the city put a 2.4-kilometre stretch of seperated bike lanes on Bloor from Shaw Street to Avenue Road as a one year pilot project. The goal was to make the corridor safer for everyone

So what happened today?

City staff delivered their verdict, based on tons of data, that the lanes should be kept permanently. Already Mayor Tory has come out in support, citing all the data in the long-awaited report. Council still has the final call but the stamp of approval gives cycle advocates a lot of ammunition.

So did they draw more cyclists?

Big time.

According to the city's new official numbers, the pilot bike lanes have increased cycling on Bloor Street by 49 per cent with 25 per cent of that being new riders, as of June 2017 compared to June 2016.

Looking just at the stretch of Bloor where the lanes were installed, cycling is up 56 per cent, with an average of 5,220 weekday cyclists. That's slightly less than what cycle advocacy group Bells on Bloor found when they did a video count over a five day period and found an average of 6,000 a day.

Bloor St. West is now the second most used spot of bicycle infrastructure in the city by volume. The first is Adelaide St./Richmond St

I thought the lanes increased driving times?

A fall 2016 study from the city found that car travel times during the afternoon peak period increased by 8 minutes and 25 seconds and by just over 4 minutes in the morning peak. But the new report says that the increased travel times have been cut in half, following signal timing tweaks.

What about safety?

The city admits there isn't that much data in only a year, but preliminary numbers show near-miss collisions have reduced and both drivers and cyclists feel safer. Conflicts between bikes and motorized vehicles dropped by 61 per cent.

And businesses?

There were rumbings from businesses owners that the lanes would hurt them. But the report did not find that.

The city worked with the Bloor Annex Business Improvement Area (BIA) and the Korea Town BIA on a study of economic impact of the lanes. A door-to-door survey of businesses and pedestrians found most businesses actually reported an increase in the number of customers.

Most visitors reported spending more time and visiting more often since the lanes were installed. The city also looked at data from Moneris, a company that processes debit and credit card payments. Total customer spending in the bike lane area has increased more than the area surrounding the lanes and in the Danforth Avenue control area, according to that data.

How much is all this going to cost?

The city spent $500,000 installing the lanes. Ripping them out would cost the city about $425,000 and there's not money for that in the current budget.

What else should I know?

The report doesn't say they are perfect. It recommends additional tweaks including green area markings in conflict zones, and/or intersection modifications for right turns at Bedford Road and Christie Street be made.

Why does this matter?

Bloor is one of the busiest cycling corridors in the city and what has happened here provides a good case for more bike lanes and a model for how to make them happen.The city said it's done "the most comprehensive performance evaluation undertaken for a cycling project in the city of Toronto."