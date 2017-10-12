Equifax takes down customer service page after reports of new hack
TORONTO — Equifax says it has temporarily taken down one of its web pages amid reports that another part of its website had been hacked.
The news comes as Equifax Inc. continues to deal with the aftermath of a cyber breach earlier this year which allowed the personal information of 145.5 million Americans, and 8,000 Canadians, to be accessed or stolen.
Hackers reportedly altered Equifax's credit report assistance page so that it would send users malicious software disguised as Adobe Flash.
Equifax Canada spokesman Tom Carroll says the company is aware of the situation identified on its U.S. parent company's website related to its "credit report assistance" link.
He says that, out of an abundance of caution, that Equifax has taken the affected page off-line, and is looking into the matter.
The company says it will provide more information as it becomes available.
— With files from The Associated Press.
