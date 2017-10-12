Man, 21, charged with manslaughter in death of Mississauga, Ont., man
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel regional police say they made an arrest in the death of a 23-year-old man in Mississauga, Ont.
They say Alan Connor Drew of Mississauga died in hospital last Sunday after being found the previous morning with severe injuries due to a physical altercation.
Investigators say a 21-year-old Mississauga man was arrested on Wednesday and was to appear in court Thursday in Brampton, Ont., to face a manslaughter charge.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up by Drew's friends to build a memorial bench.
More than $10,000 of a $2,000 goal had been collected by Thursday afternoon.
The GoFundMe page says the additional funds raised will be donated to the family.
