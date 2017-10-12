Police say computer anti-virus scam cost 2 Durham Region residents more than $32k
WHITBY, Ont. — Police are warning about a computer scam after two Durham Region residents lost more than $32,000.
Durham regional police say both scams followed the same template: the scammer calls a victim to sell them software protection for their computers, offering several anti-virus options to purchase.
They say the scammer will then call back a few months later saying there was an issue with the software, and that the purchase price will be returned to the victim's bank account.
But the victim is then told that the company overpaid them and the scammers request the victims wire back the difference.
However, investigators say the money that was deposited in the victim's bank account was taken from the victim's credit card or line of credit without their knowledge.
They say the anti-virus software installed on the computer is malware that extracts all of the user's information.
