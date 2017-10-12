Safety warning issued by Toronto Police following a string of collisions

Toronto police have issued a safety warning to drivers and pedestrians following a series of recent collisions in the city.

“We’ve responded to over 30 collisions since noon,” tweeted Const. David Hopkinson Wednesday night. “Some involve serious injury, please be cautious.”

In the last 24 hours, police responded to several road-related injuries. Police arrived at the scene at Old Park Rd. and Wembley Rd. in Forest Hill just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, after an 84-year-old man was struck by a vehicle. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Less than an hour earlier, a woman driving a double-decker tour bus sustained serious injuries after crashing into a pole near Cabbagetown.

One pedestrian was also hit by a vehicle in the area of Dorset Park around the same time, and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.