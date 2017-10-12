Toronto doctor had sex with teen girl in hospital office, police allege
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police say a doctor — who allegedly paid to have unprotected sex with a 15-year-old girl in his office at a Toronto hospital — is facing multiple charges.
Toronto police say investigators looking into the alleged trafficking of the girl learned a man met the teen in December 2016 after responding to an escort ad for sex on an online classifieds site.
It's alleged he had unprotected sex with her and met with her at different hotels in the Toronto area over the next few months and paid to have unprotected sex with the girl.
Investigators allege that after the encounters he would prescribe birth control and inject the girl with the medication.
They allege that on one occasion he had sex with her in his office at Toronto General Hospital.
Ernest Chiu, 32, of Toronto, is charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, obtaining sexual services from a person under 18 and sexual assault.
Investigators say Chiu is a doctor of nephrology and is associated with St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto Rehab and Sinai Health System.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Six million dollar lottery prize in limbo after couple splits
-
Police release photos of suspect who allegedly punched man in head in Halifax
-
'Trying to take advantage:' Halifax police target drivers misusing bus lanes, adding to congestion
-
Young man, woman charged after numerous guns found inside Nova Scotia home
-
Tory's Toronto
Here's a safety tip for pedestrians and cyclists— walk or ride to City Hall
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Tory's Toronto
Tory's road to re-election runs straight through downtown Toronto: Elliott