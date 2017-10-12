Toronto police headquarters on lockdown due to suspicious package

The Toronto police headquarters are in a hold and secure due to a suspicious package investigation.

On Thursday around 2 p.m. Toronto police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said a package was found outside near 40 College St. and that the building went under lockdown.

Toronto Fire Services said the package was found on St. Luke Lane and College St. beside police headquarters.

Police are looking for a suspect who was seen on surveillance video leaving the package in front of the building. The suspect has dark, shoulder-length hair, and is wearing a dark hat, jacket and pants and a red backpack.

Sidhu said the Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear unit will be investigating.