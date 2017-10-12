Toronto Raptors join several NBA teams in dumping Trump hotel stays

Donald Trump isn't pocketing Raptors' dollars anymore.

The lone Canadian basketball team in the NBA has confirmed its players and staff will no longer be staying at the Trump SoHo Hotel in New York, a popular spot for many pro sports teams.

"It was a decision made by us, and, I think, a lot of teams in the league," head coach Dwane Casey told reporters Thursday following practice in a video posted on the Raptors' website.

"We talked about it, talked about where we stand," he said.

"There's reasons behind it, but we're not going to announce where we are staying."

The Raptors are one of a dozen NBA teams to eschew staying at Trump properties, according to a report from the Washington Post published Thursday.

The Manhattan hotel has been popular with the team in the past. Raptors All-Star guard Kyle Lowry once even gave media interviews sitting in the SoHo hotel's couch, according to a report from ABC News.

It's not clear whether the Raptors will stay away from any other Trump hotels in other cities.

Asked for further comment, Raptors spokesperson Jennifer Quinn told Metro the coach's statement speaks for the team.

Requests to Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Toronto FC about whether they'll follow the same boycott were not immediately answered.

Trump has recently taken issue with players expressing their political views. Last month he called for the firing of NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem. He also retracted an invitation for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors to visit the White House, after players and coaches openly criticized his policies.

While coach Casey didn't go into details about why the Raptors decided on the boycott, the team has been vocal in the past when it comes to U.S. politics and the controversial president.

At the beginning of training camp last month, Casey, Lowry and teammate DeMar DeRozan spoke at length about social injustices and the bad relationship between police and Black Americans.

"You’ve got your president on Twitter more than a 12-year-old, saying the most outrageous things for people who are just trying to do something right. It's crazy," DeRozan was quoted as saying to TorStar News Service in September.