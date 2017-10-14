News / Toronto

The Latest: Freed hostage says family getting medical exams

In this image from video released by Taliban Media in December 2016, Caitlan Coleman talks in the video while her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle holds their two children. U.S. officials said Pakistan secured the release of Coleman of Stewartstown, Pa., and her husband, who were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan and then were held by the Haqqani network. Coleman was pregnant when she was captured. The couple had three children while in captivity, and all have been freed, U.S. officials said. (Taliban Media via AP)

In this image from video released by Taliban Media in December 2016, Caitlan Coleman talks in the video while her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle holds their two children. U.S. officials said Pakistan secured the release of Coleman of Stewartstown, Pa., and her husband, who were abducted five years ago while traveling in Afghanistan and then were held by the Haqqani network. Coleman was pregnant when she was captured. The couple had three children while in captivity, and all have been freed, U.S. officials said. (Taliban Media via AP)

TORONTO — The Latest on the U.S.-Canadian family rescued from captivity (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Former hostage Joshua Boyle says full medical exams are being arranged for him and his family on their first full day back in Canada after being rescued from their captors in Afghanistan.

Boyle emailed The Associated Press a new statement Saturday morning. He landed in Canada late Friday with his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, and three young children.

He wrote they have reached the first true "home" his children have ever known after spending most of Friday asking if each subsequent airport they passed through was their new house.

Boyle says their daughter had a cursory medical exam the previous night and full medical work-ups for each member of my family are being arranged right now.

Boyle earlier said at Toronto's airport that the Haqqani network in Afghanistan killed his infant daughter and raped his wife while they were held in captivity.

The couple was rescued Wednesday, five years after they were abducted by the Taliban-linked extremist network while in Afghanistan as part of a backpacking trip. Coleman was pregnant at the time and had four children in captivity. The birth of the fourth child had not been publicly known before Boyle appeared before journalists at the Toronto airport.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...