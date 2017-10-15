Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery
Woman allegedly developed infection that required corrective surgery after procedure by Jingyi “Kitty” Wang, 19, in a basement in Bayview and Sheppard area.
A 19-year-old Toronto woman whom police allege ran an unlicensed medical clinic out of her basement has been arrested.
In April 2017, Jingyi “Kitty” Wang — using the pseudonym “Dr. Kitty” — allegedly advertised services for cosmetic surgery.
It is alleged that a woman responded to Wang’s advertisement, going to the basement of a home in the Bayview Ave. and Sheppard Ave. E. area, where she underwent a surgical cosmetic procedure performed by “Dr. Kitty.”
The woman developed an infection that required corrective surgery by a licensed plastic surgeon, police say.
Police believe there may be other victims.
Wang was arrested Friday, and charged with aggravated assault. She appeared in court Saturday.
