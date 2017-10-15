Thousands in GTA without power after winds knocked down trees, power lines

Thousands of Toronto residents are without power after rain and high winds knocked down trees and power lines.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the city as winds gusting up to 90 km/h were expected earlier. The warning has ended but a special weather statement is in effect as a cold front continues to move across Southern Ontario.

Toronto hydro said at least 25,000 people are experiencing power outages across the city. There is no estimated time when power will be restored but crews will work through the night to fix the outages.

Power outages are also being reported in other regions of the GTA. PowerStream is reporting 34,000 of their customers in Vaughan are without power. Police are also patrolling some intersections as traffic signals are affected.