Thousands in GTA without power after winds knocked down trees, power lines
Environment Canada has ended the wind warning for Toronto but has issued a special weather statement as winds gusting up to 70-80 km/h are expected.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Thousands of Toronto residents are without power after rain and high winds knocked down trees and power lines.
Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the city as winds gusting up to 90 km/h were expected earlier. The warning has ended but a special weather statement is in effect as a cold front continues to move across Southern Ontario.
Toronto hydro said at least 25,000 people are experiencing power outages across the city. There is no estimated time when power will be restored but crews will work through the night to fix the outages.
Power outages are also being reported in other regions of the GTA. PowerStream is reporting 34,000 of their customers in Vaughan are without power. Police are also patrolling some intersections as traffic signals are affected.
Environment Canada said winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h will likely continue until early Sunday evening. It will diminish overnight. Toronto will be mainly cloudy with temperatures dipping down to 6 C.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
After a lifetime in captivity, the children of Joshua Boyle and Caitlan Coleman begin to heal
-
Video: 22 arrests made after large crowd gathers on street during Dalhousie University homecoming
-
Calgary Election: What we know about the Alberta government flight manifests
-
Drugs at 4 months. Sexual abuse as a child. Now he fights to keep the monster inside
-
Views
Toronto’s architectural style is a historic pastiche: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Here's a safety tip for pedestrians and cyclists— walk or ride to City Hall
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith
-
Tory's Toronto