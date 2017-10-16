'A very unstable situation': Voices from the picket lines of Ontario's college strike
Metro caught up with some of the 12,000 faculty members and staff from 24 colleges across Ontario who went on strike Monday. Here's what they had to say.
More than 12,000 faculty members and staff from 24 colleges across Ontario walked off work starting this Monday. They're demanding an increase of full-time positions and better role in decision-making processes.
Some strikers from the picket lines at George Brown explain why they're there:
Nadine Sookermany
She has taught in community services program for the past 12 years, all as a part-time lecturer. She says living "check to check" doesn't give her flexibility to plan her life.
"At one point I had to work more than two part-time jobs. It's hard to balance family and jobs while raising two kids on my own. I've always tried to become full-time but constantly get looked over for some reason."
Nadia Rafik
She's spent seven years on a partial-load contract as a business teacher, a contract that requires her to apply for the job every semester.
"This is a very unstable situation. There's a lot of uncertainty on my job, not knowing which courses I will get to teach next and how many. The income is not consistent either. I just hope a settlement can be reached faster."
Julia Fernandes
This is her second year as a part-time Engish teacher, now on a partial-load contract. While she's still new in the job, she says a full-time contract would give her more job security.
"It's hard when you don't know what's coming next. Even if it's not full-time employment, at least longer contract for staff would help. No one wanted to come to the strike. I want to be in class teaching students."
Anne Villahermosa
After 16 years as a full-time librarian, she says the working environment has changed a lot.
"I think something like 80 per cent of people here are part-time employees now. That's awful for them to be in a precarious situation like that. I want to see good representation, and I want students to be in classes. They've paid their tuition and now they're not getting quality education."
Heather Buffett
She's been working as a full-time copyright specialist at the college library.
"I'm here to support my colleagues. I was lucky I came in with a full-time job, but most of my colleagues have to re-apply for the same jobs every few months. It's very unfair, and gives them no job security. Also, students suffer from this."
