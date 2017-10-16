'We deserve to go out together': Couple dreams of being reunited after 6 years apart

Jennifer Brown and Karl Froehr would like to be together for the rest of their lives, making the best of the years they have left.

They want to hold hands, share meals, watch films, talk about the arts, politics, music and books — but a string of circumstances has been keeping them apart for almost six years.

Froehr, 87, lives at Lakeside Long-Term Care Centre. The airy and spacious facility in the west end of Toronto provides the round-the-clock care he needs after a severe stroke in early 2012 seriously impacted his movement and his speech. He has been at Lakeside since last summer and in long-term care since the stroke, following a period of rehabilitation.

Brown, 79, resides in a downtown co-operative. Health issues, she admits, are making daily tasks increasingly difficult. She would like to join him at Lakeside and said she has been on what is known as a priority wait-list since January.

The months tick by.

And still, they are apart.

“Next year I will be 80,” Brown said. “I think it is remarkable I have done this for six years and haven’t lost my mind.”

Brown and Froehr met with the Star at Lakeside to talk about the anguish the separation has caused them. They also wanted to raise awareness of the financial and emotional stresses facing aging couples who want to enjoy their senior years in Toronto.

Declining health is also an issue, Brown said.

“Not his, he just blooms. I’m not exactly blooming,” she jokes.

Canada’s seniors have been identified as a vulnerable group, in terms of housing needs, by the federal government. The forthcoming National Housing Strategy will include housing supports for seniors, though the details have not been announced.

The money will come from a National Housing Fund worth $5 billion and dedicated to helping vulnerable people, including those with addiction and mental health issues, find and keep homes.

In the meantime, private rental costs in Toronto continue to climb, as do the costs and wait-lists for retirement homes across the province.

Toronto’s centralized wait-list for social housing — which includes Toronto Community Housing units, co-ops, private non-profit housing and subsidized rental housing — has nearly reached 100,000 households, or more than 183,000 people. In 2017, 31,000 senior households were on that list.

Froehr and Brown have been together for more than 30 years. They met in an airport terminal, both headed to New York, but got so swept up in conversation they accidentally boarded a flight bound for Chicago.

They did not become a couple until years later, and built a life based on mutual respect and fondness for sports, travel, literature and the arts and humour. They got married in 2003 because, said Brown, they wanted to throw a party.

In Froehr’s unit at Lakeside, by the time they speak of the love and respect they have built over three decades, they are pointing out the obvious.

Brown is a gregarious and private woman with a self-deprecating and salty sense of humour.

“Some of this is a surprise to you,” she said to Froehr, after revealing the stress she has been under.

Froehr, formerly fluent in German and French and somewhat familiar with Italian and Spanish, shared his views using careful and deliberate English.

Much of his communication is done with his eyes. When he looks at Brown, they glow.

“We got extremely lucky with love,” she said.

He turned to her. “Oh, absolutely, absolutely. That is so nice that we have it together.”

There are 36 long-term care homes with 5,879 spaces under the Toronto Central Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), which covers much of the city, according to a September 2017 report.

Lakeside has 128 beds and most people can expect to wait at least 18 months for a private room. Getting a basic room can take more than four years. At Lakeside there are 126 people waiting for a basic room and 44 for a private and about two beds become available each month, the report showed.

Because her husband is in care, Brown has some priority and her wait time is expected to be shorter, but she said staff simply can’t tell her when a bed might free up.

People trying to enter long-term care are usually asked to choose five potential spots. If a bed becomes available, the person has 24 hours to take the spot and just five days to move in, under rules set out in the Long-Term Care Homes Act.

“If a potential resident is not able to move in within that time frame it is considered a failed admission and the client is removed from the waitlist and the process would begin with another potential resident,” explained Megan Primeau, communications manager with the Toronto LHIN, via email.

Lakeside is obligated by law to adhere to these rules, as are all long-term care homes.

The act affords some flexibility to the five-day rule, for example if somebody is too ill or injured to move or if there is an outbreak of disease at the facility.

The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care is asking for feedback from the public on proposed amendments in the Long-Term Care Homes Act that should make it easier for couples to reunite.

The five-day window is not being reviewed.

That unpredictable wait time, coupled with the five-day time frame, means Brown can’t give notice at her co-operative, plan to pack, or sell or store her possessions. Nerve damage in her feet and spinal issues make it hard to stand and walk, much less move belongings, she said.

Windmill Line Co-op requires members to give “at least two calendar months plus five days’ written notice,” according to their bylaws, posted online. The general manager wouldn’t comment about a particular resident, or co-operative policies, but said members are welcome to raise issues with him and one has already done so about this issue.

In private rentals, tenants are typically required to give at least 60 days notice, but landlords can agree to break a lease.

Brown pays $929 a month, from her government pension and retirement income funds. Froehr’s pension covers most of his room and board, a small amount is subsidized and he is given $146 a month, a set amount known as a comfort care allowance.

Brown said his children help with expenses, when they can, but she handles the bulk of his extra needs and costs, including trips on WheelTrans to visit him and appointments, clothing and the roughly 20 books he reads every month. She says she also manages any outstanding financial or legal affairs.

“My life consists of taking care of Karl and trying to survive . . . and I am still laughing.”

But worrying about his needs, money, her own medical appointments and trying to plan a move has exhausted her, she said.

“Frankly, I am close to giving up.”

Seniors pay to live in long-term care, but the rates are set by the government and nursing and support care workers are covered. All basic long-term care rooms, or ones without private washrooms, cost a maximum of $1,819 per month and private rooms cost a maximum of $2,599.

David Jensen, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care said the government is aware of the stress and anxiety couples can experience when separated, as a result of one person being placed in long-term care.

“Ensuring not only the safety but also the well-being of all residents living in long-term care homes across the province is a strong priority for this government,” said Jensen.

The proposed amendments to the Long-Term Care Homes Act include designating a bed, to make sure spouses can join their partners faster, or separate wait lists for couples who want to be reunited in long-term care homes.

Members of the public can review the amendments and offer feedback until Oct 26. If approved, they would go into effect Jan. 1.

Brown hopes to be with Froehr soon at Lakeside, but until then the bills and frustration will continue to pile up. It isn’t, she has said, how they want to spend the rest of their lives.

“We have been apart for six years. I think we deserve to go out together.”

Froehr, she explained, said it to her a slightly different way.