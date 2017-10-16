Police seek man convicted of sex crimes involving kids after alleged parole breach
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man convicted of sex crimes involving children.
They say Stephane Voukirakis served a sentence of five years for invitation to sexual touching, possession of child pornography and luring a child under the age of 16.
OPP say Voukirakis is currently bound by a long term supervision order until 2025 and is alleged to have breached his parole.
He is described as 48 years old, 5-6, 154 pounds and is known to wear glasses.
Police say Voukirakis is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Muffler misery: Halifax regional council to debate asking province to quiet car exhausts
-
Tristan Cleveland: Halifax blocking sidewalk routes doesn't make economic sense
-
Toronto's teenage ‘Dr. Kitty’ arrested after allegedly botching unlicensed cosmetic surgery
-
Metro Explains: How Trudeau's tax-system overhaul will impact small businesses
-
Tory's Toronto
Enough with the data, we already know bike lanes work: Elliott
-
Views
Toronto’s architectural style is a historic pastiche: Micallef
-
Tory's Toronto
Here's a safety tip for pedestrians and cyclists— walk or ride to City Hall
-
Views
Bautista's biggest legacy was making the Blue Jays relevant: Smith